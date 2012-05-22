May 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower DIB Sukuk Ltd
Seller & Service Agent Dubai Islamic Bank
Issue Amount $500 milllion
Maturity Date May 30, 2017
Coupon 4.752 pct
Issue price Par
Spread 365 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 398.4bp
over the 0.875 pct April 2017 UST
Payment Date May 30, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, Dubai Islamic Bank,
Emirates NBD, HSBC & National Bank of Abu Dhabi
Ratings Baa1 (Moody's), A (Fitch)
Listing Ireland
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law English, Dubai & UAE
ISIN XS0787130540
