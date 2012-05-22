May 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower AT&T

Issue Amount 1.25 billion sterling

Maturity Date June 01, 2044

Coupon 4.875 pct

Reoffer price 99.426

Spread 173 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over 4.5 pct December 2042 UKT

Payment Date May 29, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, UBS, Morgan Stanley &

Royal Bank of Scotland

Ratings A2 (Moody's)

Listing NYSE

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law New York

ISIN XS0785710046

