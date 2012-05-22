May 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Grenke Finance Plc
Guarantor Grenleleasing AG
Issue Amount 100 million euro
Maturity Date March 30, 2016
Coupon 3.75 pct
Reoffer price Par
Yield 3.753 pct
Spread 257.8 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 345.9bp
over 2.75 pct 2016 OBL
Payment Date May 30, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank & HSBC
Ratings BBB (S&P)
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
ISIN XS0787399673
