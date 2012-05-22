May 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Phillip Morris International INC

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date May 30, 2019

Coupon 2.125 pct

Reoffer price 99.493

Spread 55 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 134.5bp

over the 3.75 pct January 2019 DBR

ISIN XS0787510618

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 600 million euro

Maturity Date May 30, 2024

Coupon 2.875 pct

Reoffer price 98.805

Spread 87 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 152.2bp

over the 1.75 pct July 2022 DBR

ISIN XS0787527349

* * * *

Payment Date May 30, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Citi, HSBC & SG CIB

Ratings A2 (Moody's), A (S&P),

A (Fitch)

Listing New York

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law New York

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.