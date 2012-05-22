DIARY-Top Economic Events to March 28
May 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Phillip Morris International INC
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date May 30, 2019
Coupon 2.125 pct
Reoffer price 99.493
Spread 55 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 134.5bp
over the 3.75 pct January 2019 DBR
ISIN XS0787510618
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 600 million euro
Maturity Date May 30, 2024
Coupon 2.875 pct
Reoffer price 98.805
Spread 87 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 152.2bp
over the 1.75 pct July 2022 DBR
ISIN XS0787527349
* * * *
Payment Date May 30, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Citi, HSBC & SG CIB
Ratings A2 (Moody's), A (S&P),
A (Fitch)
Listing New York
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law New York
