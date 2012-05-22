May 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a Multi tranche deal priced on Tuesday.
Borrower GDF Suez
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date February 01, 2016
Coupon 1.5 pct
Issue price 99.526
Reoffer price 99.526
Spread 50 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 139.2bp
over the 3.5 pct January 2016 DBR
ISIN FR001261890
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date June 01, 2018
Coupon 2.25 pct
Issue price 99.739
Reoffer price 99.739
Spread 80 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 168.9bp
over the 4.0 pct January 2018 DBR
ISIN FR0011261916
* * * *
Tranche 3
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date February 01, 2023
Coupon 3.0 pct
Issue price 99.58
Reoffer price 99.58
Spread 115 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 168.9bp
over the 1.75 pct 2022 DBR
ISIN FR0011261924
* * * *
Common Terms
Payment Date June 01, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BofAML, BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole CIB,
Deutsche Bank, HSBC & Royal Bank of Scotland
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law French
Negative Pledge Yes
Force Majeure Yes
Cross Default Yes
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
