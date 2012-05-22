May 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Asian Development Bank (ADB)
Issue Amount $1.25 billion
Maturity Date August 17, 2015
Coupon 0.5 pct
Reoffer price 99.666
Yield 0.605 pct
Spread Minus 19 basis points
Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps, equivalent to 19.55 bp
Over the May 2015 UST
Payment Date May 30, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, HSBC & Nomura
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
