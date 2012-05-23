May 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower ERSTE ABWICKLUNGSANSTALT (EAA)
Issue Amount 1.75 billion euro
Maturity Date September 30, 2015
Coupon 1.125 pct
Issue price 99.849
Reoffer price 99.849
Spread 14 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over mid swaps, equivalent to 103.9bp
over the July 2015 DBR
Payment Date June 1, 2012
Lead Manager(s) CITI, Dekabank, HSBC,
Unicredit & WGZ
Ratings Aa1(Moody's)
Listing Dusseldorf
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP
ISIN DE000EAA0C53
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.