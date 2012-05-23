May 23(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Wednesday.

Borrower Vasakronan

Issue Amount 191 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date May 19, 2014

Coupon 3-month Stibor + 90bp

Payment Date May 23, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Swedbank Markets

Listing Nasdaq OMX Stockholm

Denoms (K) 100

Notes The issue size will total 550 million Swedish crown

when fungible

ISIN SE0003963545

