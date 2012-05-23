May 23(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN increased on Wednesday.
Borrower Vasakronan
Issue Amount 191 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date May 19, 2014
Coupon 3-month Stibor + 90bp
Payment Date May 23, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Swedbank Markets
Listing Nasdaq OMX Stockholm
Denoms (K) 100
Notes The issue size will total 550 million Swedish crown
when fungible
ISIN SE0003963545
