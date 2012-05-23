BRIEF-Atlas Mara announces board changes to boost core stratergy
* Announces measures to accelerate its strategic execution of its three core areas: commercial and retail banking, fintech, and markets and treasury
May 23(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Nykredit Realkredit A/S
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date June 1, 2017
Coupon 3.25 pct
Issue price 99.868
Spread 282.1 basis points
Underlying govt bond over the 282.1bp OBL 163
Payment Date June 1, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, DZ Bank,
JP Morgan & Nykredit
Full fees Undisclosed
Data supplied by International Insider.
TOKYO, Feb 16 Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp, one of the main lenders to Toshiba Corp, will provide as much support as possible to the troubled electronics conglomerate, the bank's chief executive said on Thursday.
DUBAI, Feb 16 Stock markets in the Gulf edged slightly higher in morning trade on Thursday as global shares held near highs and crude oil prices traded near their average over the past month.