May 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche priced on Wednesday.

Borrower BHP Billiton Finance Ltd

Guarantor BHP Billiton Ltd

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro

Maturity Date November 29, 2018

Coupon 2.125 pct

Issue price 99.867

Spread 65 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 147.1

bp over the 4.25 pct 2018 DBR

Yield 3.02 pct

ISIN XS0787785715

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date November 29, 2024

Coupon 3.0 pct

Issue price 99.801

Spread 100 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 164.3

bp over the 1.75 pct 2022 DBR

Yield 3.02 pct

ISIN XS0787786440

* * * *

Common terms

Payment Date May 29, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, RBS, Santander GBM &

Lloyds

Ratings A1 (Moody's)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN

programme

