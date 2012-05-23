May 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche priced on Wednesday.
Borrower BHP Billiton Finance Ltd
Guarantor BHP Billiton Ltd
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro
Maturity Date November 29, 2018
Coupon 2.125 pct
Issue price 99.867
Spread 65 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 147.1
bp over the 4.25 pct 2018 DBR
Yield 3.02 pct
ISIN XS0787785715
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date November 29, 2024
Coupon 3.0 pct
Issue price 99.801
Spread 100 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 164.3
bp over the 1.75 pct 2022 DBR
Yield 3.02 pct
ISIN XS0787786440
* * * *
Common terms
Payment Date May 29, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, RBS, Santander GBM &
Lloyds
Ratings A1 (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN
programme
Data supplied by International Insider.