BRIEF-Atlas Mara announces board changes to boost core stratergy
* Announces measures to accelerate its strategic execution of its three core areas: commercial and retail banking, fintech, and markets and treasury
May 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Landshypotek
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 675 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date November 30, 2017
Coupon 3-month Stibor + 85bp
Issue price Par
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 1.9 billion Swedish crown
Maturity Date November 30, 2017
Coupon 2.8 pct
Issue price 99.784
Yield 2.845 pct
* * * *
Common Terms
Payment Date May 30, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Danske Bank & Nordea Bank
Ratings AAA (S&P)
Listing Stockholm
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1
Governing Law Swedish
Notes Launched under issuer's SKR MTN programme
Data supplied by International Insider.
TOKYO, Feb 16 Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp, one of the main lenders to Toshiba Corp, will provide as much support as possible to the troubled electronics conglomerate, the bank's chief executive said on Thursday.
DUBAI, Feb 16 Stock markets in the Gulf edged slightly higher in morning trade on Thursday as global shares held near highs and crude oil prices traded near their average over the past month.