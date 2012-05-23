May 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Landshypotek

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 675 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date November 30, 2017

Coupon 3-month Stibor + 85bp

Issue price Par

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 1.9 billion Swedish crown

Maturity Date November 30, 2017

Coupon 2.8 pct

Issue price 99.784

Yield 2.845 pct

* * * *

Common Terms

Payment Date May 30, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Danske Bank & Nordea Bank

Ratings AAA (S&P)

Listing Stockholm

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law Swedish

Notes Launched under issuer's SKR MTN programme

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.