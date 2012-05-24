* Sterne Agee raises price target to $33 from $31

* Barclays raises price target to $26 from $25

* Shares up 10 pct premarket

May 24 Analysts supported Hewlett Packard Co's (HPQ.N) plans to lay off about 8 percent of its workforce over the next couple of years, which the company said would save it billions of dollars.

Shares of the world's No. 1 personal computer maker were up 10 percent at $23.10 in premarket trading on Thursday. The stock closed at $21.08 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

"While we certainly don’t believe HP has resolved all their issues, we do see the company moving in the right direction," RBC Capital Markets LLC analyst Amit Daryanani wrote in a note to clients.

The company said the layoff of 27,000 workers would be made mainly through early retirement and would generate annual savings of $3 billion to $3.5 billion as it exits fiscal year 2014, when the layoffs are expected to the completed. [ID:nL1E8GNFTX]

Hewlett Packard, which also posted a second-quarter profit above market estimates, said it expects to use the cost savings from job cuts to drive organic growth.

"The market will likely want to see that the savings are real and tangible in the bottom line before they are diverted to other things," Nomura Equity Research analyst Richard Windsor said in a research report.

"When one has little faith in a management team, there will be little hope that these savings will ever be properly realized as they will never be properly visible," Windsor said.

(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

