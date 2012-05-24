May 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower European Financial Stability Facility
(EFSF)
Issue Amount 3.0 billion euro
Maturity Date June 01, 2015
Coupon 1.125 pct
Reoffer price 99.892
Spread 18 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 104.2bp
over the OBL 157
Payment Date June 01, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BofA Merrill Lynch, Credit Agricole CIB
& Royal Bank of Scotland
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
ISIN EU000A1G0AS8
