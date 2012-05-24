May 24(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a secured bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Sovereign Housing association Limited
Issuer Sovereign Housing capital Plc
Issue Amount 250 million sterling
Maturity Date June 1, 2043
Coupon 4.768 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Yield 4.768 pct
Spread 170 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 4.5 pct December 2042 UKT
Payment Date June 1, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Lloyds & RBS
Ratings Aa2(Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
ISIN XS0788184330
Data supplied by International Insider.