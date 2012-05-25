May 25(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Paccar Financial Europe BV
Issue Amount 300 million euro
Maturity Date June 08, 2015
Coupon 1.375 pct
Reoffer price 99.843
Spread 45 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date June 08, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BBVA, BNP Paribas & Royal Bank of
Scotland
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0788529096
Data supplied by International Insider.