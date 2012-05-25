May 25(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on friday.
Borrower Hongkong land Finance(Cayman Islands)
Company Limited
Guarantor Hongkong land Company Limited
Issue Amount $500 million
Maturity Date June 1, 2022
Coupon 4.5 pct
Issue price 98.796
Reoffer price 98.796
Spread 290 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 1.75 pct 15 May 2022
Payment Date June 1, 2012
Lead Manager(s) HSBC, Mitsubishi Ufj Securities
& Standard Chartered Bank
Ratings A2 (Moody's), A- (S&P),
Listing SGX
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
