SINGAPORE May 28 India's MRPL has offered 25,000 tonnes of July gasoline for export after a two-month absence, as well as a third naphtha cargo for June, tripling the volumes from May as its plant restores normal production, traders said on Monday.

Production at MRPL's 300,000 barrels per day (bpd) plant was disrupted for slightly more than three weeks starting on April 12 due to a water supply shortage. [ID:nL4E8G78AK]

MRPL does not usually export gasoline but is a regular naphtha exporter.

The gasoline cargo is scheduled for July 3-5 loading from New Mangalore and the offer is through a tender, which closes on May 31, with bids to stay valid until June 1.

The most recent gasoline cargo it exported was for March 1-3 loading, sold to Vitol at a premium of about $2.70 a barrel to 95-octane Middle East quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis. [ID:nL4E8D63IQ]

Its 35,000-tonne naphtha cargo is scheduled for June 26-28 loading, while its parent company Oil & Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) has also offered 35,000 tonnes for June 16-17 loading from Hazira.

Both tenders close on May 31, with bids to stay valid until June 1.

