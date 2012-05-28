By Wei Gu

HONG KONG May 28 (Reuters Breakingviews) - A mooted trade case against telecom vendors may hinge on their access to state credit. Yet Huawei and ZTE are competitive enough not to need such perks. State support for national champions may now be turning into a disadvantage, since it makes it easy for others to cry foul play.

CONTEXT NEWS

The European Commission told member states it had been gathering evidence for an anti-dumping case against Huawei Technologies Co Ltd and ZTE Corp (0763.HK) (000063.SZ), saying that they had obtained illegal government subsidies and sold products in the EU below cost, according to the Financial Times. Both companies have previously denied receiving subsidies from the Chinese government.

In February 2011, a confidential report from a European Commission investigation said that Huawei and ZTE had received substantial support from the Chinese government and state-run banks. The report was part of an investigation into allegations by Option NV, a Belgian wireless modem maker. Option’s complaints were withdrawn after the company entered into a partnership with Huawei.

