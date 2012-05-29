* CME to work with Chinese steel consultancy, Mysteel

By Fayen Wong

SHANGHAI, May 29 The Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME.O) plans to launch steel rebar swap futures amid growing appetite among Western players for a similar steel derivative traded in Shanghai, an exchange official said on Tuesday.

Lawrence Leong, director of customer development and sales at the exchange’s parent company CME Group, said the exchange hopes to launch the product in the fourth quarter of this year.

"When we launch with this product, we will be able to bridge the gap between China onshore and offshore markets for steel," Leong told Reuters at the sidelines of the Shanghai Derivative Markets Forum.

The swaps contract will use prices provided by Chinese consultancy Mysteel as a reference for settlement.

Demand for steel derivatives have grown at a rapid pace in recent years. The volume of iron ore futures contracts traded on the Singapore Mercantile Exchange touched a record high in February, while new players such as Citigroup (C.N) are also entering the Chinese market to take advantage of the large trading volumes. [ID:nL4E8E740B][ID:nL5E8DMACX]

Some 1.6 billion tonnes of rebar was traded on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE) in 2011. The volume, which includes both sides of trades, dwarfs any steel derivative traded in the West.

But the second most actively traded contract, the London Metal Exchange's steel billet contract, saw volume of less than 15 million tonnes last year, with declining interest. [ID:nL6E8C93ZB]

Shanghai rebar futures are highly popular due to high liquidity and exposure to China, the world's top steel market, although strict regulation in the country is still tempering growth.

The CME Group also owns the New York Mercantile Exchange, which offers a Hot-Rolled Coil Steel Index Futures based on U.S. Midwest domestic prices published by consultancy CRU Group.

