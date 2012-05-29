May 29(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Anglo American Capital Plc

Guarantor Anglo American Plc

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date June 7, 2019

Coupon 2.75 pct

Issue price 99.975

Reoffer price 99.975

Spread 123 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid swaps, equivalent to 197.7 bp

over the 3.75 pct Jan 2019 DBR

Payment Date June 7, 2012

Lead Manager(s) GSI, HSBC, RBS & Santander

Ratings Baa1 (Moody's)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

