May 29(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Anglo American Capital Plc
Guarantor Anglo American Plc
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date June 7, 2019
Coupon 2.75 pct
Issue price 99.975
Reoffer price 99.975
Spread 123 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid swaps, equivalent to 197.7 bp
over the 3.75 pct Jan 2019 DBR
Payment Date June 7, 2012
Lead Manager(s) GSI, HSBC, RBS & Santander
Ratings Baa1 (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
