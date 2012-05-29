May 29(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower National Grid Electricity Transmission Plc
Issue Amount 400 million sterling
Maturity Date June 8, 2027
Coupon 4.0 pct
Issue price 98.8380
Reoffer price 98.8380
Yield 4.064 pct
Spread 163 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 6.0 pct December 2028 Gilt
Payment Date June 8, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Goldman Sachs, Lloyds, MIZ &
Royal Bank of Scotland
Ratings A3 (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
ISIN XS0789331948
