Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower KfW

Guarantor The Federal Republic of Germany

Issue Amount 35 million Turkish lira

Maturity Date November 4, 2014

Coupon 7.625 pct

Issue price 100.2375

Reoffer price 99.050

Yield 7.482 pct

Payment Date November 4, 2014

Lead Manager(s) TD Securities

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 1.375 pct (0.1875 pct M&U, 1.1875 pct Selling)

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes The issue size will total 430 million

Turkish lira when fungible

ISIN XS0553081448

