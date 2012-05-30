BRIEF-Smart Real Estate Investment Trust qtrly AFFO per unit $0.51
* Smart Real Estate Investment Trust releases fourth quarter and year end results 2016
`1 May 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Wednesday.
Borrower KfW
Guarantor The Federal Republic of Germany
Issue Amount 35 million Turkish lira
Maturity Date November 4, 2014
Coupon 7.625 pct
Issue price 100.2375
Reoffer price 99.050
Yield 7.482 pct
Payment Date November 4, 2014
Lead Manager(s) TD Securities
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 1.375 pct (0.1875 pct M&U, 1.1875 pct Selling)
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes The issue size will total 430 million
Turkish lira when fungible
ISIN XS0553081448
TOKYO, Feb 16 Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said low profitability at financial institutions could sow the seeds of a new financial crisis, offering his strongest warning to date of the demerits of aggressive monetary easing pursued by major central banks.
WELLINGTON, Feb 16 Non-resident holdings of New Zealand government securities were 60 percent in January, Reserve Bank of New Zealand data showed on Thursday. ---------------------------------------------------------------- Jan Pvs month Year ago Total all securities: 60.0 pct 60.3 pct 64.7 pct NZ govt bonds: 62.5 pct 63.2 pct 67.6 pct NZ govt T-bills 7.5 pct 6.3 pct 9.7 pct -----------------------------