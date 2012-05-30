(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 30 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'A-' long-term issue rating
and 'cnAA' long-term Greater China credit scale rating to the proposed issue of benchmark-sized
two tranches of euro-denominated senior unsecured notes guaranteed by Hutchison Whampoa Ltd.
(HWL: A-/Stable/--; cnAA). Hutchison Whampoa Europe Finance (12) Ltd. will issue the
notes. The rating is subject to our review of the final issuance documentation.
The HWL group will use the notes proceeds to refinance existing borrowings.
The proposed issue is in line with our expectation that the group will
continue to extend its debt maturity profile and pre-fund upcoming debt
maturities.
The rating on Hong Kong-based conglomerate HWL reflects the group's good cash
flows from diverse businesses with a good to strong competitive position, a
record of divesting assets and realizing value from diverse assets, and strong
liability management and financial flexibility. HWL's "strong" liquidity, as
our criteria define the term, also supports the rating. The company's modest
financial ratios for the rating, and the low profitability and weak cash flows
of its third-generation (3G) telecommunications operations temper the above
strengths. Further, the group's renewed investment appetite could set back its
improved leverage. We view HWL's business risk profile as "strong" and its
financial risk profile as "intermediate."
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that HWL will generate
satisfactory cash flows and manage its leverage at its target of 25% for a
ratio of net debt to net capital, and maintain a high level of liquidity. Our
outlook also factors in the group's strong financial flexibility, including
its willingness and track record of divesting assets to raise funds, and its
effective control over cash-rich affiliates to stabilize its credit profile.
