Borrower Holcim Limited

Issue Amount 450 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date November 22, 2022

Coupon 3.0 pct

Issue price 101.286

Reoffer price 101.286

Payment Date June 22, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, BNP Paribas,

UBS & ZKB

Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)

Listing Six

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law UK

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN CH018721890

