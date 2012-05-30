SEOUL, May 31 Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may influence financial markets. (Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at kr.rtrs@gmail.com)

MARKET SNAPSHOTS *U.S. stocks tumbled on Wednesday as surging bond yields in Spain and Italy ratcheted up tensions in financial markets about Europe's ability to solve its growing debt crisis. *Oil dropped more than 3 percent on Wednesday to the lowest level in nearly six months as fears about the euro zone crisis sparked an erosion in risk appetite across markets. *Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields fell to their lowest levels in at least 60 years on Wednesday, while stocks and commodities sold off as fear of the euro zone's debt crisis gripped investors. *Seoul shares edged down on Wednesday to snap a three-day winning run, pressured by mounting worries over Spain's ailing banks and dashed hopes of aggressive stimulus action by China, although the index pared some earlier losses on technical support.

IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. >General Electric Co and POSCO will sign a partnership agreement on Thursday to expand their business cooperation, local media reported. The U.S. conglomerate is expected to provide South Korean steelmaker with energy-related technology and solutions under the agreement.