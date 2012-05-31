UPDATE 3-Singapore carbon tax would hit refiners, help renewables
* Could indicate longer-term shift to cleaner energy (Adds comment from environmental group)
TOKYO, June 1 Following are some of the leading stories in the Friday morning editions of Japanese newspapers, as compiled by Kyodo news agency:
- Trade ministry prepared scenario for electricity rate hike in April, before Tokyo Electric Power Co application (Asahi)
- Justice ministry documents show two routes for decisions to carry out death penalty (Mainichi)
- Papers on Chinese first secretary suspected of alien registration law violation sent to prosecutors (Yomiuri)
- Slowdown in emerging economies becomes clear (Nikkei)
* Could indicate longer-term shift to cleaner energy (Adds comment from environmental group)
FRANKFURT, Feb 21 PSA Group said it would adhere to labour agreements at General Motors' Opel and expressed its willingness to cooperate with labour chiefs to safeguard jobs, PSA and workers' representatives at Opel said in a joint statement on Tuesday.
OUAGADOUGOU, Feb 21 Burkina Faso President Roch Marc Christian Kabore has handed over control of the defence portfolio to a new minister as the country battles to contain the spread of Islamist militant violence.