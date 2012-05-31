TOKYO, June 1 Following are some of the leading stories in the Friday morning editions of Japanese newspapers, as compiled by Kyodo news agency:

- Trade ministry prepared scenario for electricity rate hike in April, before Tokyo Electric Power Co application (Asahi)

- Justice ministry documents show two routes for decisions to carry out death penalty (Mainichi)

- Papers on Chinese first secretary suspected of alien registration law violation sent to prosecutors (Yomiuri)

- Slowdown in emerging economies becomes clear (Nikkei)