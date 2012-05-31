May 31 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Republic of Finland
Issue Amount $1.0 billion
Maturity Date June 28, 2013
Coupon 0.38 pct
Payment Date June 07, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Nordea Bank Danmark
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing London
Denoms (M) 1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0790964828
