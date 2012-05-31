BRIEF-Guangdong Highsun Group plans commercial factoring unit
* Says it plans to set up a wholly owned commercial factoring unit in Guangzhou city with registered capital of 50 million yuan
May 31 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Thursday.
Borrower KfW
Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany
Issue Amount 300 million sterling
Maturity Date September 07, 2016
Coupon 3.75 pct
Reoffer price 110.395
Spread 69 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 4.0 pct UKT
Payment Date June 11, 2012
Lead Manager(s) RBS & UBS
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Notes The issue size will total 1.775
billion sterling when fungible
ISIN XS0433107041
Data supplied by International Insider.
LONDON, Feb 21 Bank of England Governor Mark Carney was challenged by lawmakers on Tuesday over the central bank's decision to alter a fundamental assumption that helps it to justify keeping interest rates at a record low.
ACCRA, Feb 21 Ghana's President Nana Akufo-Addo said in his first state of the nation address that the country's economy was in a "bad way" and the fiscal deficit for 2016 was 9 percent of GDP on a cash basis.