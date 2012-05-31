May 31 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on thursday.

Borrower Landwirtschaftliche Rentenbank

Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany

Issue Amount 250 million euro

Maturity Date February 20, 2020

Coupon 2.0 pct

Reoffer price 103.89

Repffer yield 1.387 pct

Payment Date June 11, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Societe Generale CIB

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total 750 million euro

When fungible

ISIN XS0652914366

