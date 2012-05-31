May 31 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Thursday.
Borrower Clydesdale Bank Plc
Guarantor Clydesdale Covered Bonds No.2 LLP
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 400 million sterling
Maturity Date June 08, 2015
Coupon 3-month Libor + 170 bp
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 170 bp
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 700 million sterling
Maturity Date June 08, 2026
Coupon 4.625 pct
Reoffer price 99.46
Spread 270 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 5.0 pct 2025 UKT
* * * *
Common Terms
Payment Date June 08, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, NAB, RBS & Santander
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (Fitch)
Listing London
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Notes Global Covered Bond Programme
ISIN FRN-XS0789991105
Fixed-XS0789991527
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.