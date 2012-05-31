May 31 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Thursday.

Borrower Corporacion Andina De Fomento (CAF)

Issue Amount 175 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date December 19, 2014

Coupon 3-month Libor + 145 bp

Issue price Par

Payment Date June 19, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse

Ratings A1 (Moody's), A+ (S&P),

A+ (Fitch)

Listing SIX

Full fees Standard

Governing Law English

Negative Pledge Yes

Cross Default Yes

Notes Launched under the issuer's EMTN Programme

ISIN CH0187449357

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.