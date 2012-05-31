UPDATE 2-Anglo American aims to resume dividend, no longer a forced seller
* Aims to keep around 30 central assets (Adds detail, background, updates shares)
May 31 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Thursday.
Borrower Corporacion Andina De Fomento (CAF)
Issue Amount 175 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date December 19, 2014
Coupon 3-month Libor + 145 bp
Issue price Par
Payment Date June 19, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse
Ratings A1 (Moody's), A+ (S&P),
A+ (Fitch)
Listing SIX
Full fees Standard
Governing Law English
Negative Pledge Yes
Cross Default Yes
Notes Launched under the issuer's EMTN Programme
ISIN CH0187449357
HONG KONG, Feb 21 China's 2015 market crash sparked a surge in Asian trading for futures exchange giant CME Group as Chinese funds hedged their risk offshore and growth prospects remain strong, the bourse's head of Asia said on Tuesday.
Feb 21 Indian shares closed at their highest level since September as Axis Bank surged on a media report it would become the target of a takeover, although telecom firms fell after Reliance Jio Infocomm unveiled a sharply discounted tariff plan.