May 31 Omnivision Technologies Inc posted a lower quarterly profit, as gross margins contracted, sending the image-sensor maker's shares down 6 percent in after-market trade.

Net income for the fourth quarter was $2.7 million, or 5 cents per share, compared with $34 million, or 56 cents a share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 15 percent to $218.5 million.

Omnivision shares slipped to $15.30 in extended trading. They closed at $16.18 on Thursday on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Chandni Doulatramani in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)