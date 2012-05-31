UPDATE 3-Singapore carbon tax would hit refiners, help renewables
* Could indicate longer-term shift to cleaner energy (Adds comment from environmental group)
May 31 Omnivision Technologies Inc posted a lower quarterly profit, as gross margins contracted, sending the image-sensor maker's shares down 6 percent in after-market trade.
Net income for the fourth quarter was $2.7 million, or 5 cents per share, compared with $34 million, or 56 cents a share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell 15 percent to $218.5 million.
Omnivision shares slipped to $15.30 in extended trading. They closed at $16.18 on Thursday on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Chandni Doulatramani in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)
* Could indicate longer-term shift to cleaner energy (Adds comment from environmental group)
* Bucharest stocks at 9-year high, Banca Transilvania record high * Budapest shares set record high again, driven by OTP Bank * Banks prospects have improved in region By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, Feb 21 Bucharest stocks hit a 9-year high on Tuesday, driven by surging Banca Transilvania as bank stocks fuelled a rally in Central European equities markets. The region's stocks have tracked the gains in global equities in the past weeks as new U.S. President Donald T
* Black Stone Minerals LP - expects farmout agreement to reduce its capital obligations by approximately $35 million in 2017