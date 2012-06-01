SINGAPORE, June 1 Singapore's DBS Group Holdings
has hired the head of a Credit Suisse-backed
securities joint venture as CEO-designate in China, bringing in
a veteran Chinese banker to boost its growing business in the
world's second-biggest economy.
Neil Ge, ex-head of Credit Suisse Founder Securities, will
replace current head of its China unit, Melvin Teo who will move
to a new role within DBS Group, the bank said in a statement.
Ge, who has 20 years of banking experience, grew up in
Shanghai, China, and was educated in China and the United
States.
Greater China excluding Hong Kong contributed almost six
percent of the bank's net profit in the first quarter, while
nearly 80 percent of its net profit came from Singapore and Hong
Kong.
Last year, DBS China's net profit doubled from the previous
year, crossing the 500 million yuan ($78.51 million)mark for the
first time.
($1 = 6.3690 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Saeed Azhar)