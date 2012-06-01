MUMBAI, June 1 Indian shares fell on Friday as
worries about India's growth outlook continued to drag markets
after the January-March quarter GDP print fell to its lowest in
nearly a decade.
The GDP print has led to a raft of downgrades for the Indian
economy from banks and brokerages.
Reliance Industries was down 3.5 percent, HDFC
Bank was 3 percent down, while Infosys
closed 2.4 percent lower.
Gas shares jumped after Delhi High Court ruled in favour of
city gas utility Indraprastha Gas Ltd, which was
contesting a directive from a government regulator to cut gas
tariffs in New Delhi, television channels reported.
IGL shares closed 31.5 percent up, while other gas shares
also surged. GAIL shares ended 1.62 percent up.
India's main 30-share BSE index provisionally fell
1.71 percent at 15,940.71 points. The broader 50-share NSE index
fell 1.7 percent at 4,841.60 points.
(Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)