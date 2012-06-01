MUMBAI, June 1 Indian shares fell on Friday as worries about India's growth outlook continued to drag markets after the January-March quarter GDP print fell to its lowest in nearly a decade.

The GDP print has led to a raft of downgrades for the Indian economy from banks and brokerages.

Reliance Industries was down 3.5 percent, HDFC Bank was 3 percent down, while Infosys closed 2.4 percent lower.

Gas shares jumped after Delhi High Court ruled in favour of city gas utility Indraprastha Gas Ltd, which was contesting a directive from a government regulator to cut gas tariffs in New Delhi, television channels reported.

IGL shares closed 31.5 percent up, while other gas shares also surged. GAIL shares ended 1.62 percent up.

India's main 30-share BSE index provisionally fell 1.71 percent at 15,940.71 points. The broader 50-share NSE index fell 1.7 percent at 4,841.60 points. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)