By Clare Jim and Argin Chang

TAIPEI, June 4 British chip designer ARM Holdings Plc ARM.L said on Monday it is more concerned about the global economic slowdown than rival Intel Corp's (INTC.O) aggressive push into the mobile market it currently dominates.

"I think this year what is more challenging for the industry as a whole is the world's economy, that it continues to go up and down and the stability of various countries around the world," general manager of ARM's Processor and Physical IP Division, Simon Segars, said in an interview ahead of the opening of Taiwan's annual Computex trade fair.

"That has a continuous impact on the spending, and a large pool of ARM's revenue comes from royalty, which are affected by what consumers spend to a large degree."

Segars said ARM's strategy has not changed as a result of Intel's launch of its chips for mobile devices, and the company was targetting maintaining close to a 100 percent share of the mobile market, as well as reaching a 10-20 percent share of the PC market in a few years time.

Rival Intel Corp (INTC.O) is pushing aggressively into the tablet and smartphone space this year, an area where ARM's processors have dominated, with its new Intel Medfield chips.

ARM, whose technology powers Apple's (AAPL.O) iPad and iPhone, designs the low-energy processors found in nearly all smartphones, tablets and a host of other devices. ARM licenses its technology and receives a royalty of a few cents on every chip shipped in devices ranging from mobile phones to domestic appliances and toys.

The second half will see Microsoft (MSFT.O) launch its next Windows operating system on an ARM-based architecture for the first time, helping bolster the Cambridge-based company's dominance in mobile computing.

Responding on some PC vendors' comment that they will continue to work more closely with Intel on launching the new Windows system tablets, as the ARM design is not ready yet, Segars said: "Developing a product to the complexity of Windows 8 is a non-trivial engineering task. If it takes longer, it's fine with me."

ARM announced a 22 percent rise in first-quarter profit in April, meeting market expectations, helped by growth in chip-makers licensing its energy efficient designs. [ID:nL5E8FO0R3]

