* Plans to export about 9 mln tonnes of nickel ore this year

* Ferronickel output seen down 9 pct this yr, gold output little changed

* Nickel pig iron smelter to be completed by 2017

By Michael Taylor

JAKARTA, June 8 Indonesia's Aneka Tambang Tbk

(Antam) (ANTM.JK) is in talks with buyers of its nickel ore as it tries to pass on the additional costs of a newly announced export tax, the state-owned miner said on Friday.

Southeast Asia's largest economy imposed a 20 percent export tax on many raw materials last month, as it looks to increase revenues from its wealth of resources. [ID:nL4E8G40G7]

"When I first heard of the regulation, I was shocked and surprised to see it," Antam Chief Executive Alwin Lubis told Reuters in an interview. "We tried to pass the tax on to our customers but we are now in negotiations with them."

"Some of the buyers, like the Chinese, are now absorbing the tax," he added. "The others are in negotiations. Hopefully there won't be a huge impact."

Antam plans to export about 9 million tonnes of nickel ore this year, which usually accounts for 27 percent of revenue, Lubis said, mainly to buyers in Japan, China and Europe.

Short-term contracts of about one year are used by Chinese buyers, he added, while Japanese and East European buyers have five-year contracts.

SIMILAR DUTIES ON COCOA, PALM

Indonesia's mining sector contributes around 12 percent of GDP, and the government has also imposed similar duties on cocoa and palm oil exports.

Besides boosting its coffers, the central government is also looking to increase smelter capacity and add jobs.

"We understand why the government want to take 20 percent," Lubis added. My message to the government is, we need only certainty. If you need 20 percent, take it -- but please keep that in the long-term."

Antam runs three ferronickel smelters and a gold refinery, Lubis said, and is building two more ferronickel smelters due to be completed in 2014 and a bauxite smelter by next year.

A nickel pig iron smelter is set to be finished in 2016 or 2017, he added.

The company's ferronickel output will be about 18,000 tonnes this year, Lubis said, down 9 percent from 19,690 tonnes in 2011, with gold production little changed, at 3 tonnes. [ID:nJ9E7KF00X]

"We had 23 days of stoppage -- no export activities," said Lubis, referring to the government's temporary ban on ore exports in May and its demand for smelter plans from miners. [ID:nL4E8GN4BB]

In the first quarter of this year, Antam exported 2.3 million tonnes of nickel ore, he added, so the loss in May exports was likely to be a third of that number.

Indonesia is also looking to limit foreign ownership in mines to no more than 49 percent after 10 years of production. [ID:nL4E8E73NE]

Lubis said different treatment should be given to a foreign company investing $200 million in an Indonesian mining project from one investing $4 billion, as the return on investment was crucial.

"It's difficult for a company to invest," Lubis said. "There is still room for the government to negotiate for some of the regulations, like the divestment issue.

Shares of Antam closed down 1.7 percent at 1,190 rupiah on Friday, underperforming a fall of 0.4 percent in the benchmark index, and have fallen about 25 percent this year.

($1=9,375 Indonesian rupiahs)

(Reporting by Michael Taylor; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

