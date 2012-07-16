BRIEF-Shenzhen Glory Medical's unit to build hospital, investment at about 550 mln yuan
* Says unit signs framework agreement to build hospital with investment of about 550 million yuan ($79.97 million)
July 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Nederlandse Waterschapsbank (NWB)
Issue Amount NZ$100 million
Maturity Date July 26, 2017
Coupon 4.25 pct
Issue price 101.12
Reoffer price 101.12
Yield 3.998 pct
Payment Date July 26, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Rabobank & TD Securities
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P)
Listing Lux
Full fees 1.875 pct (Selling 1.625 pct & 0.25 pct M&U)
Denoms (K) 1
Negative Pledge Yes
Force Majeure Yes
Cross Default No
Governing Law Dutch
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Ogden Discount Rate Cut Would Push up UK Non-Life Insurance Claims Costs https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/894215 LONDON, February 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new report that a likely reduction in the UK's Ogden discount rate in February 2017 would result in higher costs for claims settled as a lump sum. This could be significant as many payouts are intended to cover decades of costs, so smal
* FY rental revenue 15.2 million euros ($16.17 million) versus 21.8 million euros year ago