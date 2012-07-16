July 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Investec Bank Ltd
Issue Amount $300 milllion
Maturity Date July 24, 2017
Coupon 3.875 pct
Issue price 99.775
Reoffer price 99.775
Spread 310 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 334 bp
over 0.75 pct June 2017 UST
Payment Date July 24, 2012
Lead Manager(s) HSBC, ING ,Investec Bank Plc & Royal Bank
of Scotland & SCB
Ratings A3 (Moody's), BBB (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law English
ISIN XS0807715098
Data supplied by International Insider.