Swedish cbank proposes 2.5 bln SEK transfer to the treasury
STOCKHOLM, Feb 13 The Swedish central bank has proposed a transfer of 2.5 billion crowns ($281 million) to state coffers, it said in a statement on Monday.
WELLINGTON, July 17 New Zealand retirement village operator Metlifecare Ltd was placed on a trading halt on Tuesday pending the outcome of a bookbuild, the NZ Exchange said.
The company is currently going through a merger with two other operators, which includes a share issue.
Shares in the company closed on Monday at NZ$2.25.
(Gyles Beckford)
JERUSALEM, Feb 13 British private equity fund Apax Partners is in talks to buy Israel-based Syneron Medical , an aesthetic device company, for $350-$400 million, Israeli financial daily Calcalist reported on Monday.
* Firm uncovered 3rd party forged receipts for nickel - sources