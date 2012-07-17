(Adds details, background)

BEIJING, July 17 China's government can follow Japan's example and provide insurance guarantees for Chinese tankers carrying Iranian oil amid Western sanctions on Iran, top shipping conglomerate COSCO Group said on Tuesday.

A European Union (EU) oil embargo, which took effect on July 1, bans European firms which dominate the marine insurance sector from insuring Iranian shipments.

The lack of shipping cover has already disrupted flows of Iranian oil to major Asian customers China, India, South Korea and Japan at a time when the EU has stopped buying altogether.

"We need to wait until the insurance issue is solved. We are pushing for a solution right now. Without insurance cover, we wouldn't dare to ship oil from Iran," Wei Jiafu, state-owned COSCO Group's chairman, told Reuters on the sidelines of a conference.

"Japan has set a precedent, we can just follow their lead."

Wei's comments, the first from a prominent Chinese firm about Iran oil shipments, suggest China's government may be considering state guarantees for its ships to enable the world's second-biggest oil consumer to keep importing Iranian crude.

Japan and India have already provided government insurance guarantees to avoid any interruption in Iranian supplies. [ID:nL3E8HK34H][ID:nL3E8I941C]

China has so far asked Iran to take on the risk and deliver the crude on Iranian ships, but both parties have not been able to agree on freight terms as of last week. [ID:nL3E8IB2TN]

Iran is also having trouble using its vessels to ship oil, as a bulk of its fleet has been turned into floating storage for the oil it has been struggling to sell due to the sanctions.

China, which won a last-minute waiver from separate sanctions imposed by the United States on Iran, has cut Iranian crude imports by 25 percent to about 390,000 bpd during the first five months of this year, according to Chinese government data. [ID:nL3E8HL2RL][O/CHINA1]

(Reporting by Chen Aizhu; Writing by Fayen Wong; editing by Miral Fahmy)

