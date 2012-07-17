July 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Norddeutsche Landesbank
Girozentrale (NordLB)
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date December 5, 2019
Coupon 1.5 pct
Reoffer price 99.636
Yield 1.553 pct
Spread 9 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 82.7bp
over the 3.5 pct July 2019 DBR
Payment Date July 24, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, ING, Natixis,
NordLB & Unicredit
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
ISIN XS0808555162
Data supplied by International Insider.