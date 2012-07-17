* Analyst changes rating, advises investors to sell Deere

* Lowers price target to $78 from $98

* Deere shares fall as much as 3.4 pct before paring losses

(Adds StarMine rankings, analyst comments)

By Ernest Scheyder

July 17 Deere & Co (DE.N), the world's largest farm equipment maker, will likely see sales of tractors and combines slide heading into 2013 as farmers conserve cash amid the widespread U.S. drought, an industry analyst said on Tuesday.

The report from JPMorgan's (JPM.N) Ann Duignan, who has been bullish on the stock for nearly 18 months, helped push Deere shares down as much as 3.4 percent before paring losses.

Just this week, the U.S. Department of Agriculture slashed its weekly corn crop condition rating by the biggest amount in nearly a decade. [ID:nL2E8IGFYC]

Hot and dry weather is forecast for parts of the U.S. Midwest for the next two weeks, conditions that are likely to put even more stress on beleaguered corn and soybean crops. [ID:nL2E8IG0UI]

Duignan cut her rating on the Deere to "underweight" from "overweight," effectively encouraging investors to sell Deere shares.

Deere declined to comment. Roughly 60 percent of Deere's annual sales come from the United States and Canada, though the company is hoping to cut that to 50 percent by 2018 by increasing sales overseas.

Duignan's "overweight" rating had stood since January 2011, and she last issued an "underweight" rating in November 2009.

Duignan is considered the seventh-most accurate analyst following Deere, with a rating of four stars out of a possible five, according to StarMine, a Thomson Reuters data service that tracks top analysts.

Eli Lustgarten, an analyst with Longbow Research who has a "buy" rating on Deere shares, expects the drought to hurt farmers only briefly and to bolster the company's results in the future.

Lustgarten is ranked the fifth-most accurate Deere analyst by StarMine -- higher than Duignan -- with a five-star ranking.

"We have strengthened the underlying fundamentals of the farm sector as you look out, because commodity prices are going to be higher," he said. "It's just a fact of life because of the damage down to the crops."

Even with the downgrade, the intrinsic value of Deere's shares is roughly 78 percent above current levels, according to StarMine.

'WAIT AND SEE'

The concern over drought and supply is the opposite of concerns that emerged in April, when U.S. farmers planted a near-record corn crop.

Investors had worried then that the spring plantings would sharply increase supply and push corn prices Cc1 below $5 per bushel.

But because of the drought, corn prices are now flirting with $8 per bushel, and U.S. farmer income is widely expected to increase this year.

Still, the drought has zapped farmers' confidence, and they will likely delay purchases of farm equipment after spending heavily in the past five years on big machines, Duignan said.

"We believe that many farmers will simply take a 'wait and see' attitude to equipment purchases towards year-end and into 2013," she said.

Adam Fleck, an analyst with Morningstar, said he agrees with Duignan, but believes now may be a buying opportunity for investors.

"Over time it's situations like this, when the equipment makers are facing difficult selling conditions, that investors should take a look at these names," Fleck said. "Deere is one of the best-in-class operators and manufacturers, and we don't see them losing a ton of share to their rivals just because of this drought."

Shares of Moline, Illinois-based Deere were down 1.3 percent at $75.78 at midday Tuesday, off an earlier low at $74.15. The stock is down about 8 percent in the past 52 weeks.

Shares of rival Agco Corp (AGCO.N), which unlike Deere sells only to the agricultural sector, were down 1.9 percent at $42.20.

(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder in New York and Ritika Rai in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian and Matthew Lewis)

