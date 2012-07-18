July 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Wednesday.
Borrower Nederlandse Waterschapsbank NV (NWB)
Issue Amount 250 million euro
Maturity Date March 9, 2027
Coupon 3.250 pct
Reoffer price 108.243
Spread 51 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date July 25, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Citigroup & RBC Capital Markets
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Full fees Undisclosed
Notes The issue size will total 750 million euro
when fungible
ISIN XS0755239471
