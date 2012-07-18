July 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower WM Morrison Supermarkets plc
Guarantor Safeway Limited
Issue Amount 400 million sterling
Maturity Date July 27, 2026
Coupon 3.5 pct
Reoffer price 99.310
Spread 175 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 5.0 pct March 2025 UKT
Payment Date July 27, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Lloyds & Santander
Ratings A3 (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0808629389
