July 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Wednesday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB) EIB.UL
Issue Amount 600 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date April 23, 2019
Coupon 3.0 pct
Reoffer price 101.742
Spread 79 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 171bp
Over Due March 2019 SGB
Payment Date July 26, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank & SEB Bank
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 10
Notes The issue size will total 1.6 billion Swedish crown
When fungible
ISIN XS0773059042
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.