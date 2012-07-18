July 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Export and Import Bank of Korea (KEXIM)
Issue Amount 1.75 billion Renmin bi
Maturity Date July 27, 2015
Coupon 3.25 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer yild 3.25 pct
Payment Date July 27, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Barclays & HSBC
Ratings A1 (Moody's)
Listing Singapore
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1000 - 1
Governing Law English
Data supplied by International Insider.