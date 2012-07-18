July 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Wednesday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 500 million Russian ruble
Maturity Date July 16, 2019
Coupon 7.5 pct
Issue price 97.75
Reoffer price 97.75
Yield 7.931 pct
Payment Date July 26, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 1.575 pct
Denoms (K) 50
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
The issue size will total 1.25 billion
Russian ruble when fungible
ISIN XS0801408435
Data supplied by International Insider.