July 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Wednesday.
Borrower Rabobank Nederland
Issue Amount 250 million sterling
Maturity Date September 10, 2015
Coupon 4.0 pct
Issue price 107.631
Spread 133 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 4.75 pct September 2015 UKT
Payment Date July 25, 2012
Lead Manager(s) RBC Capital Markets
Ratings Aa2 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law Dutch
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
The issue size will total 1.65 billion sterling
when fungible
Temporary ISIN XS0809083859
ISIN XS0451037062
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.