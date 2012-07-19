Fitch Revises Mercury General's Ratings Outlook to Negative

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, February 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised the Rating Outlook of The Mercury General Corporation (NYSE: MCY) and its subsidiaries to Negative from Stable. The 'A+' ratings of the insurance subsidiaries are affirmed. Additionally, Fitch has downgraded the holding company Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'A-' from 'A'. A full list of rating actions follows at the end of this release. KEY RATING DRIVERS The noted actions ref