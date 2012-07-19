(Corrects second graph to show second quarter ended on July 1 not June 30)

July 19 SanDisk Corp's SNDK.O second-quarter profit fell to $13 million on falling memory chip prices.

SanDisk said it earned 5 cents a share in the three months ended July 1, when revenue fell 25 percent to $1.03 billion.

Excluding items, it earned 21 cents a share.

Analysts on average were looking for a profit of 18 cents a share on $1.02 billion in revenue, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

